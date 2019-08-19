Senator critical of Austin City Council earmarking money for abortion assistance

AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday, four Austin City Councilmembers announced an amendment to allocate over $100,000 for abortion assistance in next year’s budget.

According to a press release, the funding would help cover things like transportation, childcare and counseling for women seeking an abortion.

Senator Donna Campbell, of District 25, released a statement criticizing the council’s decision.

In the statement, Campbell brings up the fact that the State Legislature just passed Senate Bill 22, which prevents taxpayer money being used to fund Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers.

“Senate Bill 22 passed the Texas Legislature to afford the same freedom at the local level that the federal and state have by preventing taxpayer dollars from funding the abortion industry,” she said, in her statement. “I have not read the amendment to the City of Austin’s budget yet but on its face, it defiantly violates the spirit of Senate Bill 22, if not an outright violation against the law. I will be working with the Attorney General’s Office on this issue.”