1  of  2
Breaking News
Two more arrest warrants issued in connection to the death of Celestino Rodriguez New details on how little girl was left alone and died in car fire in Plainview
keep klbk local

Senator critical of Austin City Council earmarking money for abortion assistance

State & Regional

by: Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:

Sen. Donna Campbell, R-New Braunfels, speaks as the Texas Senate debates abortion bill HB2, Friday, July 12, 2013, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday, four Austin City Councilmembers announced an amendment to allocate over $100,000 for abortion assistance in next year’s budget.

According to a press release, the funding would help cover things like transportation, childcare and counseling for women seeking an abortion.

Senator Donna Campbell, of District 25, released a statement criticizing the council’s decision.

In the statement, Campbell brings up the fact that the State Legislature just passed Senate Bill 22, which prevents taxpayer money being used to fund Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers.

“Senate Bill 22 passed the Texas Legislature to afford the same freedom at the local level that the federal and state have by preventing taxpayer dollars from funding the abortion industry,” she said, in her statement. “I have not read the amendment to the City of Austin’s budget yet but on its face, it defiantly violates the spirit of Senate Bill 22, if not an outright violation against the law. I will be working with the Attorney General’s Office on this issue.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar