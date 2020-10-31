Senator John Cornyn makes a stop in Midland ahead of election day

"You got to get out there and cast your ballot because if you sit at home, not exercising your right to vote, that is a vote in essence for values that you don't believe with and you don't share."

MIDLAND, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) – U.S. Senator, John Cornyn, made a stop in Midland Friday afternoon. He has been traveling throughout the state encouraging citizens to vote.

“You need to go out and encourage other people to vote.” said Cornyn. “Make sure that people understand how important this is.”

No matter who you vote for and no matter the outcome, Cornyn’s message was loud and clear.

“We have the right, and need to exercise that right, to tell our elected leaders the policies we want, the values we see represented, and the only way you can do that is by casting your vote.”

So far, 53% of registered voters in Texas have casted their votes early. The incumbent touched on various issues on the ballot, including the energy sector.

“Not only has it created hundred and thousands of jobs here in Texas, but across the country, and changed the world.”

Cornyn says his opponent, MJ Hegar, as well as former Vice President, Joe Biden, do not understand the industry. The two democratic candidate have been pushing for investing in clean energy.

“We’ll continue to innovate and create other ways to provide cleaner energy,” said Cornyn.

He says while we much take care of those most vulnerable during the pandemic, it is time to safely reopen the economy.

“We’ve learned, I think, how to adapt. And I think that’s going to be with us for awhile. I think we’ve learned a lot and how to operate more safely, but we got to get on with our lives.”