Senator Ted Cruz backs Bitcoin miners’ plan to fix Texas Power Grid

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The bitcoin mining community says they have the solution to maintaining the perfect balance the power grid needs to run smoothly.

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz said he agrees.

“A lot of the discussion around bitcoin views Bitcoin as a consumer of energy. The perspective I’m suggesting is very much the reverse, which is as a way to strengthen our energy infrastructure,” the Texas Senator said in October.

ERCOT (The Electric Reliability Council of Texas) is the organization that operates Texas’s electrical grid. The grid powers about 90% of the state, and said it counts on an “adequate” balance between supply and demand to run smoothly.

The cryptocurrency community feels that the way to fix the problem of equalizing the supply and demand aspect of the power grid is to add another electricity consumer to the mix. That of course, would be Bitcoin miners who would use as much power as they are given and are able to shut down with in a few seconds.

At the Texas Blockchain Summit, Senator Cruz highlighted flexibility of Bitcoin miners saying that the ability to turn on or off instantaneously would be beneficial during times when energy needs to be shifted back to the grid to meet demand.

(Christina Aguayo and KTSM contributed to this report.)