Senator Ted Cruz re-enters quarantine after exposure to second person with COVID-19

WASHINGTON D.C. — On Friday, Senator Ted Cruz announced in a tweet that he is re-entering self-quarantine one day after finishing his first self-quarantine because he ran into second person who tested positive for COVID-19, a form of coronavirus.

In his statement on Twitter, he explained, “On March 3, I met in my D.C. office with Santiago Abascal, the leader of the Vox Party in Spain. We met for about 20 minutes, sitting together at a conference table. We shook hands twice and took pictures together.”

He said Abascal tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday night.

Cruz is extending his self-quarantine to a full 14 days after his interaction with Abascal which would be March 17, according to his statement.

Cruz said he is still not experiencing any symptoms.

