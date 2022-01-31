EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Senate lawmakers have submitted a letter to the Biden administration demanding answers about migrants, who are in the country illegally, being allowed to show civil immigration arrest warrants as identification in airports.

“Permitting the use of ICE arrest warrants as travel documents is at best illogical, and at worst a serious threat to our nation’s homeland security,” Senator Thom Tillis, R-N.C. is leading 10 Senators in their letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

The Transportation Security Administration confirmed to KTSM that agents allow certain D.H.S. Documents – such as those civil immigration enforcement warrants – to be used to board planes.

“Noncitizens without a standard form of identification may instead present certain DHS-issued forms to a TSA officer. These forms are civil immigration violation documents, do not include criminal arrest warrants and are not indicative of a threat to public safety or national security.”

However, in the letter Senators say that the practice could cause a serious threat to the nation’s security – and is fueling the crisis at the Southern Border.

“We are deeply concerned that the use of ICE arrest warrants is driven by either the inability or unwillingness of the Biden administration to address the border crisis,” they wrote, linking the crisis to “the decision by President Biden to systematically dismantle successful enforcement policies which helped to secure our southern border and deter illegal immigrants.”

According to Customs and Border Protection, in the first three months of Fiscal Year 2022 more than 500,000 migrants were apprehended at the southern border. Nearly 240,000 of those migrants were released into the interior of the country under Title 8.