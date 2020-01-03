Seniors say Humana blames ‘computer glitch’ for leaving them with ‘no coverage’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A computer glitch is being blamed for an unexpected drop in insurance coverage for Humana Medicare Advantage customers.

The supposed drop in coverage is affecting residents not just in Florida but also in Texas.

Robert Winch of Apollo Beach says he and his wife are unable to refill prescriptions because Humana’s computer system shows “no coverage” at the pharmacy.

“CVS told us we could get the medication if we pay full price,” Winch said.

One of the medications he will need soon would set him back $500 instead of his typical copay of $25.

Winch says he was first told the issue is impacting up to 60,000 seniors but he was assured it would be taken care of within 72 hours. This morning, the computer still shows “no coverage.”

Meanwhile, Linda and Christopher Reh of New Port Richey say they were told by a customer service representative that the problem may not be fixed until February.

“My husband has had a stroke and needs his medications,” said Linda Reh. “And what about people who have procedures planned, will they be covered?”

Below is a statement from Humana: