TEXAS (FOX 44/ KWKT) — Whether it be someone you know experiencing tough times or you yourself, this month is about reminding people you don’t have to face your battles alone.

Prioritizing mental health has been at the forefront of conversations especially due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As we progress in health awareness, the focus has shifted to different careers and demographics such as law enforcement, military relations, and in men and seniors.

“Suicide is a major crisis in the united states and even worldwide. White males and seniors are significant. So it’s because of the risk of follow through when suicide is being contemplated,” says Licensed Professional Counselor Camella Jones.

And the best resource at your fingertips according to Jones…

“Mental health counseling. It’s very available in most areas and with the telehealth and the whole virtual focus, counseling is more accessible than it ever has been in the past,” assures Jones.

For people who are currently facing mental health crises there is the 988-hot-line for immediate help.

If you are concerned about a friend or loved one, there are some tell tale signs…

“Beginning to isolate. Sometimes they begin to see it by giving away their possessions. You may see an increase in substance use or, you know, erratic behavior that just indicates that that person is dealing with some interpersonal stressors,” shares Jones.

Jones also says to remain hopeful as suicide is a permanent solution to a temporary problem.

Above all things, Jones reiterates to not ignore signs and pay attention to your loved ones.

For additional support and information, you can visit the links below: