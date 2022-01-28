EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Services for DPS Special Agent Anthony Salas were held Friday, here in El Paso, with hundreds turning out to honor him.

Salas will be remembered as an agent that put his life on the line every day to his state.

“Anthony filled in a lot of roles in our department not only was he a special agent for our department but he did a lot of things outside of that with the special operations team and assisting in the border mission thats taking place now.”

Other officers, like First Class officer Jared Taylor, came down from Louisiana to pay their respects.

“Anytime one of us is lost due to something like this we all feel it across the country and its important to us to travel and show our support to the family of the gents we lost.”

Florida highway patrol also arrived to honor Salas with Trooper Gregory Johnson saying that it doesn’t matter where you are from, they are all in one community.

“No matter where we came from or what part of the united states or even the world we are one big family.”

Even though he was a DPS Agent, Salas will be remembered for beyond his work.

“Couch this is a father this is a husband who has three children and fathers and mothers and lots of family here in El Paso, El Paso born and bred and so this loss is not only for them its for all of us in law enforcement and our community.”

On Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, around 7:30 p.m., Special Agent Salas was conducting tactical operations in Maverick County as part of a DPS Special Operations Group working jointly with the US Border Patrol BORTAC when he was involved in a tragic accident near Eagle Pass.

Local EMS personnel transported him to Fort Duncan Regional Medical Center and later he was airlifted to University Hospital in San Antonio. Special Agent Salas passed away just after 11 a.m. on Jan. 22, 2022, with his family by his side.

Special Agent Salas joined the department in 2013 and was stationed in El Paso. He served as a Trooper with the Texas Highway Patrol before promoting to a Special Agent in the department’s Criminal Investigations Division.

Special Agent Salas was a member of the DPS West Texas Special Response Team, and he served in the United States Marine Corps before joining the department.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.