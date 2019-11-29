Seven people shot in Amarillo, one with life-threatening injuries

AMARILLO, Texas – Amarillo Police said a woman suffered life-threatening injuries and six more people were also shot early Friday morning.

Police were called to the Hogg Penn in the 2600 block of Dumas Drive at 2:43 a.m.

“A 41-year-old female at the location was suffering from a gunshot wound to her upper body,” police said.

“While investigating the scene of the shooting, six other victims were taken to local hospitals by private rides,” police said. “In total, four adult females ages 41, 19, 35, and 22, and three adult males ages 34, 40, and 27, were identified as victims of this incident.”

Police found shell casings but had not yet been able to find out who did the shooting. Police were asking for people to call in with information at 806-374-4400.

“Tips can also be given anonymously online at www.amapolice.org,” police said.