Several dogs will be euthanized if not adopted in Anson, all fees waived

ANSON, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Several dogs are in danger of being euthanized at the Anson Animal Shelter if they are not adopted by Thursday.

The City of Anson is losing their current Animal Control Officer, so until that position is filled, the animals he was caring for will be euthanized.

Seven dogs remained at the shelter Monday morning, and thanks to a good Samaritan, all of their adoption fees have been waived.

The shelter is still open but is not taking any animals in until a new Animal Control Officer is hired.

Anyone interested in adopting a dog can visit the Anson Animal Shelter at 2299-2201 Ave G, Anson, TX 79501 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.