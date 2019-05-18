Update: Severe storms leave damage in Abilene, San Angelo early Saturday Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Storm damage in Abilene, Texas on May 18, 2019. (Nexstar Media Group/KTAB, KRBC, BigCountryHomepage.com) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Storm damage in Abilene, Texas on May 18, 2019. (Nexstar Media Group/KTAB, KRBC, BigCountryHomepage.com) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Storm damage in Abilene, Texas on May 18, 2019. (Nexstar Media Group/KTAB, KRBC, BigCountryHomepage.com) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Storm damage in Abilene, Texas on May 18, 2019. (Nexstar Media Group/KTAB, KRBC, BigCountryHomepage.com) [ + - ]

ABILENE and SAN ANGELO, Texas - Severe thunderstorms left damage across the Big Country and Concho Valley of West Central Texas early Saturday morning.

Two of the hardest hit areas included Abilene and San Angelo.

According to BigCountryHomepage.com, significant damage was reported on the western side of the city along the Winters Freeway corridor, from Corsicana to Willis and from South 14th to South 1st Street. Other damage has been reported citywide.

Aerial video captured by Abilene Drone and provided to BigCountryHomepage.com showed entire roofs blown off homes and debris scattered throughout the streets.





There was also damage reported to several businesses and vehicles.

City officials said there were no reports of serious injuries or fatalities.

The City of Abilene's Emergency Operations Center was activated early Saturday morning.

Mayor Anthony Williams signed a disaster declaration late Saturday morning, according to BigCountryHomepage.com.

The National Weather Service in San Angelo has been reporting the damage occurred due to straight line wind.

However, a storm survey team will investigate the damage on Sunday to determine if there was also a tornado.

Portions of Taylor County, including Abilene, were under a Tornado Warning when the storm hit.

U.S. Congressman Jodey Arrington (R - District 19) released the following statement Saturday afternoon concerning the storm damage in the Abilene area:

“I know folks from all across West Texas are concerned about our friends in Abilene given the severe weather and apparent tornado that damaged part of the City. I spoke with Mayor Anthony Williams and other local officials and was encouraged to learn that there were no reported injuries or fatalities. Please continue to pray for those who have been affected by the storm.”

There was also reports of wind damage in Jones County, just north of the Abilene metropolitan area.

AEP Texas crews were working to restore power in Abilene and surrounding communities.





Severe thunderstorms also left damage in their wake across the Concho Valley, including San Angelo.

The San Angelo Fire Department reported damage to numerous homes on the north side of the city.

There was also reports of scattered damage all across the city, as well as flooding.

A building reportedly collapsed at the West Texas Boys Ranch in the Tankersley community, just southwest of the city.

A Red Cross shelter was set up at Bradford Elementary School, located as 2302 Bradford Street.

ConchoValleyHomepage.com reported traffic signals in the downtown area were non-operational and drivers were being encouraged to treat intersections as four-way stops.

The National Weather Service was also reporting straight line wind caused the damage in San Angelo.

However, a storm survey team Saturday afternoon confirmed damage from at least an EF-2 tornado in the Bradford area of north-central San Angelo. The storm survey will continue on Sunday.

NWS survey team continues to survey the tornado damage from this morning. They have concluded that the damage in the Bradford area of San Angelo is at least EF2 (winds 111-135 mph) and perhaps higher. Surveys will continue today and at least on Sunday as well. #sjtwx #txwx — NWS San Angelo (@NWSSanAngelo) May 18, 2019

Portions of Tom Green County, including San Angelo, were under a Tornado Warning when the storm hit.



There have been no reports of serious injuries or any fatalities.



AEP Texas crews were also working to restore power in San Angelo and surrounding areas.

Tornadoes were reported in Coke, Runnels, Coleman and McCulloch County. The video below shows a tornado that touched down in Runnels County near Rowena.

This same tornado also caused damage in Ballinger. Law enforcement said the damage track stretched from the Ballinger Country Club to near Ballinger High School.

Damage was reported at the baseball field.

Law enforcement also reported a church in the community of Silver Valley suffered roof damage from a possible tornado. Silver Valley is located in Coke County, northwest of Robert Lee.

More severe weather is expected across the Big Country and the Concho Valley on Monday.

(Information provided by BigCountryHomepage.com and ConchoValleyHomepage.com)