MITCHELL COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Shawn Adkins is still in jail one year after he was arrested on a murder charge for the disappearance and death of 13-year-old Hailey Dunn.

Hailey was last seen leaving her home in December 2010 and was missing for years before her remains were found in a rural part of Scurry County near Lake JB Thomas in 2013.

Investigators pursued Adkins, who was then the live-in boyfriend of Hailey’s mother Billie, as a person of interest throughout the entire investigation but lacked evidence to make an arrest until mid-2021.

The break in the case that finally led to Adkins’ incarceration has not been made public but court documents did reveal he’s accused of killing Hailey by striking her in the head with a blunt object.

Adkins is also accused of concealing her corpse.

A Mitchell County Grand Jury indicted Adkins for Murder and Tampering with Evidence in December 2021.

He remains held in the Mitchell County Jail on a $2 million bond.