Sheriff: 4 dead in Houston domestic violence shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton threatened Austin Mayor Steve Adler with legal action in response to the city's new order placing restrictions on restaurant operations over the New Year holidays.

The order stops dine-in and beverage services at restaurants and bars beginning at 10:30 p.m. and 6 a.m. from Dec. 31 through Sunday, Jan. 3. The city is strongly encouraging restaurants to offer only drive-thru, curbside pick-up, take-out or delivery services between 6:00 a.m. and 10:30 p.m.