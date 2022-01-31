ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — An 8-year-old died late Saturday night after a stray bullet struck the child in the head at a home near Athens.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s office, the department received a call Saturday evening at approximately 6:20 p.m. reporting that an 8-year-old child had been shot in the head near County Road 2911. Upon deputies’ arrival, they found the child laying on the back porch with several other juveniles attempting life-saving measures.

“When we got on scene, we were informed that there were three juveniles at the residence and they were all boys. It was a 14-year-old, 7-year-old, and an 8-year-old. They were there home alone and we were told that they heard a gun shot and then the 8 year old collapsed,” said Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse.

It was reported that the child had been on the back porch when a stray bullet came from a wooded area and struck the child in the head. Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said that investigators immediately began searching the area and speaking with neighbors, but no leads have been found as of yet. He also said that three juveniles were at the residence when the shooting happened.

“When we got there, initial deputies went to the scene to help render aid. Other deputies went out and started searching the area and talking to the neighbors. We were told that the shot came from the Eastern side of the residence. We’ve talked to all those neighbors and at this time, we haven’t seen where anybody was shooting,” said Hillhouse.

The child was taken to Children’s Hospital in Dallas where the child later died. The Southwestern Institute on Forensic Science in Dallas will conduct an autopsy of the child.

A search warrant for the property was issued by Henderson County Judicial District 392nd Judge Scott McKee. Investigators are continuing to work the scene at this time.

Hillhouse said that they have no direct leads to a suspect and a search warrant has been issued for the property.

The Sheriff’s Office is being assisted in the investigation by the Henderson County District Attorney’s Office, Texas Rangers, Texas State Game Wardens, the Children’s Advocacy Center, and Child Protective Services.