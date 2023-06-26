EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 27-year-old man was recently taken into custody after he was wanted for alleged murder out of Hobbs, New Mexico, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies attempted to locate Jose Armando Muro, 27 in the 4400 block of Turf Rd. on Monday, June 19.

When deputies were at the location, Muro reportedly attempted to evade deputies but was subsequently taken into custody, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Muro was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility with no bond.