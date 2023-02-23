MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on Thursdays fatal attempted kidnapping.

The sheriff tweeted that around 3:36 a.m. deputies responded to the 6800 block of Vera Lane in rural Mercedes where one suspect was shot and later died at an area hospital.

In an update, authorities said that deputies initially met with the victim who said he was attacked by two men outside of his residence while they attempted to kidnap him.

“During the assault of the victim, one of the male suspect fired his rifle, which struck another perpetrator,” a news release from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office stated.

Deputies were informed that the man arrived to Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco with a gunshot wound where he died from his injuries, authorities said.

Investigators identified two women who “implicated themselves” in the offense. They were arrested on charges of murder and tampering with evidence, the release stated.

Authorities said the victim of the attempted kidnapping was arrested after he was found in possession of a controlled substance.

“This is an ongoing criminal investigation and more arrest(s) are to follow,” the sheriff’s office said.

Those with information are asked to contact the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956) 668-TIPS (8477).