Sheriff’s Office: Pregnant Woman Fatally Stabbed in Texas

This undated photo provided by the Travis County Sheriff’s Office shows Michael Egwuagu. The former University of Texas at San Antonio football player has been arrested and charged in the fatal stabbing of his sister at a home north of Austin. The Travis County sheriff’s office says Egwuagu was charged with murder in the killing of his sister in Pflugerville, Texas, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. (Travis County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (AP) — A pregnant woman has been stabbed to death at her home near the Texas capital and her brother has been charged in her murder, authorities said Sunday.

The Travis County sheriff’s office said an autopsy conducted Saturday confirmed that 32-year-old Jennifer Chioma Ebichi of Pflugerville was in her first trimester of pregnancy.

Deputies responding to a 911 call Friday evening found Ebichi on the kitchen floor of her home near Austin with multiple stab wounds, the sheriff’s office said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ebichi’s brother, 25-year-old Michael Ify Egwuagu, was arrested at the scene and charged with murder.

Egwuagu, a former University of Texas at San Antonio football player, remained Sunday in Travis County jail on $500,000 bond. Jail records do not list an attorney for him.

