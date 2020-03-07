Shipments begin arriving for massive New Mexico wind farm

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — The components needed for a massive wind farm under development in eastern New Mexico have started to arrive.

Xcel Energy says the turbine parts for the Sagamore Wind Project are rolling into a railhead north of Hobbs and will be transported to the construction site in Roosevelt County starting in April.

The 522-megawatt wind farm will provide electricity to Xcel’s New Mexico and Texas customers when complete later this year.

The utility estimates it will take 1,920 shipments to deliver all of the components over a six-month period.

The parts include lower sections, blades and generators.

