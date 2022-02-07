DALLAS (AP) — Shirley Cuban, the mother of Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, has died. Her son Brian Cuban confirmed the death. She was 84.

The Dallas Morning News reports that Cuban died Friday in the suburban Pittsburgh home where she and her husband, Norton, raised sons Mark, Brian and Jeff.

Brian Cuban said his mother died after battling lung cancer. Shirley Cuban was born Shirley Rita Feldman in 1937.

She graduated from Carlow College, today known as Carlow University in Pittsburgh, and worked as a massage therapist and at an addiction rehabilitation center.

She and her husband moved to Dallas after Mark Cuban bought the Mavericks’ NBA franchise.

Her husband died in 2018, and Shirley returned to the Pittsburgh area.