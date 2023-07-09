CLOVIS N.M. — Clovis Police said someone was shot and killed Sunday morning in the area of 9th Street and Davis Street. Police were called at 9:22 a.m. for a shooting. Officers found someone lying in the street with “an obvious wound to his facial area.” He had no signs of life, a statement from Clovis Police said.

The victim’s name was withheld Sunday evening until his family could be notified.

“The Clovis Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the person or persons involved in this homicide,” CPD said. “If anyone has any information related to this homicide, we ask you contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921.”

Anonymous tips can also be provided to the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.