AUSTIN (KXAN) — A court document obtained by KXAN detailed one of the incidents in a series of violent events across Austin on Tuesday. The document also revealed the suspect had “minimal involvement in the Austin area.”

The suspect was identified by the Austin Police Department as Shane James, 34. Travis County Jail records show he booked into the jail at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday and charged with capital murder of multiple people. James is due in court on Jan. 18, court records show.

Police responded at 6:49 p.m. Tuesday to a burglary call in the 5300 block of Austral Loop, which is in southwest Austin. According to an affidavit, the caller reported that he was “viewing a live feed of his surveillance system” and saw a man actively breaking into his home where his wife and special needs daughter were at the time.

When officers got there they saw the suspect was in the house and trying to flee out of the back of the house, the affidavit said. That’s when James shot at an officer and the officer was hit multiple times. According to APD, the officer shot back but the suspect was not hit.

APD Interim Chief Robin Henderson said the officer is in stable condition. Furthermore, police said the officer was released from the hospital and recovering from his injuries. Due to the investigation involving an officer in the shooting, police said it would release more details within 10 business days, per APD protocol.

Police found two victims inside the home, who were pronounced dead on the scene. APD identified the two victims as Katherine Short, 56, and Lauren Short, 30. Life-saving measures were performed but unsuccessful, the affidavit noted.

According to the affidavit, James stole a car from the garage of the home on Austral Loop and drove away.

The suspect was chased by police until he crashed at the intersection of State Highway 45 and FM 1826. The affidavit said during the chase, speeds reached up to 90 mph before James hit another car and crashed. KXAN has reached out to multiple agencies on details surrounding the crash but we have not yet obtained a crash report.

Officers took James into custody and found a pistol in his waistband, the affidavit stated.

The affidavit said after James was identified, “it was found he had minimal involvement with the Austin, Texas area.”

James had an address in San Antonio, and APD requested the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office to check the residence for any injured people, according to the affidavit.

BCSO went to the residence and located two people “deceased with obvious trauma to their bodies,” the affidavit said. They were later identified by BCSO as James’ parents.

Shane is connected to multiple homicides and aggravated assaults in Austin and Bexar County Tuesday, Dec. 5. The affidavit said documents charging Shane with other crimes will be produced in separate affidavits.