Shots fired at Dallas vigil for victim of overnight Greenville shooting

DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – According to NBC-DFW, police are responding to a reported shooting Sunday evening at a Dallas vigil held for one of the victims of the overnight shooting at a nonsanctioned Texas A&M- Commerce homecoming party in Greenville.

The vigil was being held for Kevin Berry at St. Augustine Park in the 1500 block of St. Augustine Street of Dallas.

Active shooting at a vigil tonight for one of the #TexasAMCommerce victims. As the vigil wrapped up, people began shooting. Multiple shots. Our news unit was hit at least 3 times. I have not seen anyone injured. It’s possible some took themselves to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/w9GRxNDKlV — Diana Zoga (@DianaNBC5) October 28, 2019

A reporter for NBC-DFW had their news vehicle struck at least three times.

There have not been any injuries reported.

The vigil was held in the Pleasant Grove district of Dallas where Berry is from and reflects that he is not from Pleasant Grove in East Texas as originally reported.