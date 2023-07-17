AUSTIN (KXAN) – It is no secret that it has already been a hot summer in Texas, and, unfortunately, it doesn’t appear to be cooling down any time soon.

A brisk walk with your furry friend in the late afternoon or early evening may have you considering booking an appointment with a hairdresser to get rid of the dead weight on top of your head in a desperate attempt to lower your temperature.

While shaving your head in the summer may be an appealing solution for a human – though some research shows it does not really help – veterinarians urge pet owners to not do the same for their dogs.

According to ASPCA, a pup’s fur coat actually provides them with heat relief. During the winter months, their coat help keep them insulated and in the summer, from overheating.

This is especially true for double-coated dogs. These dogs have a longer, outer layer of hair and a shorter, softer layer of fur that helps them stay insulated during the winter. Some common double-coated dogs are golden retrievers, German shepherds, labrador retrievers and Siberian huskies, according to the American Kennel Club.

When the weather heats up, these pups will start to shed some of the inner layer of their fur – helping them to feel the wind more and cool down. Further, the outer layer of hair helps protect them from getting too much sun exposure and getting burned, per the AKC. For these dogs, this outer layer of hair does not shed as much during the warmer months.

AKC said shaving a double-coated dog can cause long-term damage so should be completely avoided.

Single-coated dogs can benefit from grooming during the summer, but the AKC still advises pet owners not to shave them. Grooming these types will keep them cooler and also prevent matting.

While shaving is not recommended, brushing your dog’s coat regularly in the summer months is. Brushing your pup will help prevent mats, which can trap moisture and irritate a dog’s skin, according to AKC.