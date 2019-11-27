Silver Alert issued for missing Clovis woman

CLOVIS, N.M. (News Release) — The following is a news release from the New Mexico State Police. The following information is for the distribution of a Silver Alert for Clovis Police Department (CPD). Please refer all media inquiries and questions to the Clovis Police Department at (575) 769-1921.

CPD is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Leona Bowden, a Caucasian female, ninety-years-old, five-foot-two inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, with blue eyes and white hair. She was last seen on November 27, 2019 at about 11:20 a.m. being taken without permission by two family members and an identified female from the Retirement Ranch home located in Clovis at 2221 Dillon Street. The family members were identified as Chance and Summer Collins. Bowden was taken in a Dark Gray or Black Toyota passenger car, possibly a Camry with an unknown license plate. They are believed to be possibly headed to Grapevine, TX. Bowden was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, and black shoes.

Leona Bowden is missing and believed to be in danger if not located.

Anyone with any information regarding this New Mexico Silver Alert is asked to call the Clovis Police Department at (575) 769-1921.

(This is a news release from NMSP)