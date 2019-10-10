Silver Alert issued for missing New Mexico man

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (News Release) — The following is a news release from the New Mexico State Police. The following information is for the distribution of a Silver Alert for Rio Rancho Police Department (RRPD). Please refer all media inquiries and questions to the Rio Rancho Police Department at (505) 891-7226.

RRPD is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Daniel Combs, a Caucasian male, fifty-six-years-old, five-foot-seven inches tall, weighing 205 pounds, with brown eyes, and short black and gray hair. On October 9, 2019, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 2:48 p.m., Combs left his residence, 1720 Coulter Street NE in Rio Rancho, NM in a Silver 2007 Buick Terreza, displaying a New Mexico license plate of NKC733. He was last seen going to sleep at 11:00 p.m. the night before on October 8, 2019. Combs has a visible scar on the top of his head on the right side. It is unknown what Combs was last seen wearing. Daniel Comb is missing and in danger if not located.

Anyone with any information regarding this New Mexico Silver Alert is asked to call the Rio Rancho Police Department at (505) 891-7226.

(This is a news release from NMSP)