LEA COUNTY, N.M. — A Silver Alert was issued for Cresencio Portillo, 88, who was last seen at the White Sands Nursing Home in Hobbs, according to a press release from the New Mexico State Police.

Portillo was described as a Hispanic male, 5’5” tall, 140 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes. It was not known what Portillo was seen wearing, according to police.

Authorities said Portillo was believed to be with his daughter, Elodia Medina, traveling in a 2003 white Chevrolet Malibu with a Texas license plate reading BJ4F058.

Portillo was believed to be in danger if not located, according to authorities. Anyone with information was asked to call the Lea County Sheriff’s Department at (575) 369-3611 or 911.

The following is a press release from the New Mexico State Police:

The following is information for the distribution of a Silver Alert from the Lea County Sheriff’s Department. Please refer all media inquiries to Lea County Sheriff’s Department at (575) 396-3611.

The Lea County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Cresencio Portillo, a Hispanic male, eighty-eight years old, 5’5”, 140 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what Mr. Portillo was last seen wearing. Mr. Portillo was last seen on February 8, 2023, at the White Sands Nursing home located at 5715 N. Lovington Highway in Hobbs, NM. Mr. Portillo is believed to be in the company of his daughter, Elodia Medina traveling in a 2003 white Chevrolet Malibu bearing Texas license plate BJ4F058. Mr. Portillo is missing and is believed to be in DANGER if not located.

Anyone with any information regarding this New Mexico Silver Alert is asked to call the Lea County Sheriff’s Department at (575) 369-3611 or 911.

End of release