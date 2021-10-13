Silver Alert: NMSP searching for missing man

CLOVIS, New Mexico — The following is a news release from the New Mexico State Police.

The following information is for the distribution of a Silver Alert from the Clovis Police Department (CPD). For additional information, please contact CPD at (575) 769-1921.

CPD is looking for James Sneed Jr, 55, of Clovis, NM. He is described as a black male who is 6’04” tall, weighing 258 lbs., with brown eyes and a bald head. He was last seen wearing blue Nike gym shorts and a white pullover hoodie with red and blue letters. He wears glasses and has gold front teeth. The last contact with him was via phone on October 7, 2021. He was traveling from Clovis to Portales, NM. On October 8, 2021, his truck was found abandoned on State Road 267 and Roosevelt County Road X, west of Portales.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of James Sneed, please contact CPD at (575) 469-1921 or dial 911.