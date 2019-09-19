SILVER ALERT: NMSP seek public’s help finding 64-year-old man

CAPITAN, N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the New Mexico State Police:

The following is information for the distribution of a Silver Alert from the Capitan Police Department. Please refer all media inquiries to the Capitan Police Department at (575) 354-2248.

The Capitan Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating John Charles Gallagher, a Caucasian male, sixty-four-years-old, five foot ten inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes. Mr. Gallagher was last seen wearing blue jeans and unknown color t-shirt. Mr. Gallagher was last seen on September 14, 2019 in Capitan, NM. Mr. Gallagher is believed to be traveling in a 2004 tan Ford F150 bearing New Mexico license plate DVB688. Mr. Gallagher is missing and is believed to be in DANGER if not located.

Anyone with any information regarding this New Mexico Silver Alert is asked to call the Capitan Police Department at (575) 648-2342 or 911.

(This is a press release from the NMSP.)