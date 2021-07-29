Six Flags announces world’s steepest dive coaster Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Six Flags Fiesta Texas announces the world’s steepest dive coaster, Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger, that will be introduced in 2022.

Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger’s theme involves the innocence of unsuspecting visitors.

Dr. Diabolical proclaims to have an elixir from the fountain of youth that is capable of preserving life. She lures unsuspecting visitors to participate, but little do they know that she is using them to fulfill her evil plan to frighten the world with her menacing creatures, explained a release.

The doctor has built a machine to harvest the essence of human adrenaline and fear in order to nourish her creatures. This machine is called Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger, according to Six Flags Fiesta Texas.

Dr. Diabolicals device has three 21-passenger trains to lift riders 150 feet in the air, then lock them in a face-first Cliffhanger hold before dropping passengers at a 95-degree plummet at 6o miles per hour.

Traveling on 2,501 feet of track through an Immelmann inversion, a 270-degree zero-g roll, a 75- foot near-vertical drop, a wild-banked turn, an extreme airtime hill, and a high-speed spiral finale.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas

Six Flags Fiesta Texas

Six Flags Fiesta Texas

Six Flags Fiesta Texas

Six Flags Fiesta Texas

Six Flags Fiesta Texas

Once you are exposed to this menacing machine, you shall live forever…IN FEAR! Six Flags Fiesta Texas

The dive coaster will be manufactured by Bolliger and Mabillard.

Get your adrenaline rushing by watching the trailer here.