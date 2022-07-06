WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department were called out to a residence on an investigation when human skeletal remains were found.

The remains were located on July 5th at 2:18 p.m. in the rear apartment on the property located at 1815 9th Street.

According to Wichita Falls Police Sargent Charlie Eipper the property owner located the human remains.

A driver’s license was found at the scene and police are attempting to locate a next of kin. Police believe the deceased to be a 55-year-old male but will not release a name until the next of kin is notified. Eipper said that DNA will most likely be used to make an identification.

At this time, according to WFPD, the death is believed to be from natural causes but the remains have been sent for autopsy as this was an unattended death.

