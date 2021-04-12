SKETCH & VIDEO: Houston Police seeking public’s help identifying murder suspect accused of killing man in front of his daughter

HOUSTON– Houston Police Department investigators were asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect that was accused of fatally shooting a man on April 4 in West Houston at 7620 Katy Freeway.

The victim was identified as Miguel Vasquez, 37.



Vasquez and his young daughter were walking to their vehicle in the parking lot of a business at the above address when a male suspect attempted to steal Vasquez’s property at gunpoint, according to investigators.

During the robbery, the suspect shot Vasquez and left the scene. Houston Fire Department paramedics transported Vasquez to Memorial Hermann Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities. His daughter was not injured.





Investigators said the suspect was described only as an adult black male with a skinny build. Further investigation determined he ran to an unknown vehicle and left the scene. Surveillance video of the vehicle can be found on the HPD YouTube channel at: https://youtu.be/jCPwTKoLxJ4



Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect or the vehicle is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

(CW39 contributed to this report)

