Slain Dallas girl, 7, stabbed over 30 times; mother arrested

This June 17, 2021, booking photo provided by the Dallas County, Texas, Jail shows Troyshaye Hall. Hall faces a capital murder charge in her daughter’s slaying, as well as a charge of aggravated assault in the stabbing of a 16-year-old boy. (Dallas County, Texas, Jail via AP)

DALLAS (AP) — According to a court document, a 7-year-old Dallas girl whose mother was recently arrested in her death was stabbed over 30 times.

Madison Petry died after being stabbed on Thursday.

Twenty-three-year-old Troyshaye Mone Hall faces a capital murder charge in her daughter’s slaying, as well as a charge of aggravated assault in the stabbing of a 16-year-old boy.

An arrest-warrant affidavit says Hall’s mother and brother tried to take the knife from her after her brother’s friend was stabbed, but she got away from them and stabbed her daughter.