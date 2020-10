Smith County authorities searching for missing baby

TYLER, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff’s Department and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services asked for the public’s help Thursday in locating a missing baby.

Seventeen-month-old Ellisia Pair was ordered into Child Protective Services by Judge Robert Wilson on September 18.

Ellisia was last seen with her mother, Allie O’Neal, 20. They were said to possibly be in the Tyler, Longview, Kilgore, or Carthage area, according to the sheriff’s office.

O’Neal may be driving a white Chevy truck with Colorado plates 639 UKD or a Silver Camry with Texas plates NCN 7692.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Ellisia Pair or her mother, Allie O’Neal, was asked to call Child Protective Investigations (CPI) at (903) 241-8916 or the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.

Allie O’Neal (Smith County Sheriff’s Office)

(Information from easttexasmatters.com)