TYLER, Texas (KETK) – An inmate who escaped custody while being transported to a different location was arrested on Tuesday after breaking into two houses, said the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

A detention officer was transporting inmate Timothy Chappelle, 41, from the north jail to the central jail around 1 p.m.

He was inside a law enforcement vehicle, and authorities said he escaped when the car stopped on Gentry Parkway and Parkdale Drive. The inmate reportedly kicked out a back window and barricade.

Chappelle then ran north and broke into two houses near Wisteria Drive, the sheriff’s office said.

The detention officer called for other law enforcement, and the inmate was taken into custody quickly again in the 1600 block of Wisteria Drive, according to authorities.

Officials said Chappelle was originally in jail for criminal mischief. Now, he will face a charge for escape from custody and two counts of residential burglary.

The sheriff’s office said the man was still “causing problems” when he was detained and was pepper sprayed by officers. EMS checked out the inmate and he was cleared.