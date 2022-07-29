TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Smith County deputy died after being struck by a drunk driver Thursday night while conducting a traffic stop, according to Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith.

Smith said the deputy was with his training officer when the back of the patrol unit was rear-ended by a 2017 Mercedes on Highway 155 near CR 1237 at a moderate speed while he was standing at the back of the car.

The deputy was “launched” under the patrol unit, according to Smith, and sustained two major head injuries that he succumbed to around 6 a.m. Friday morning surrounded by his family and law enforcement family.

The patrol car had two handcuffed individuals in the back of the unit from the traffic stop when the wreck happened. The training officer who was sitting in the front passenger seat at the time, sustained non-life threatening injuries and called emergency services around midnight, according to the sheriff.

The training officer has since been treated and released, and one of the detained individuals also received minor injuries that they were treated for.

The deputy had been with the department for about five to six months, and Smith said he was well-loved by the department. The identity of the deputy will be released later this afternoon. Thursday night would have been his last night of training, according to the sheriff.

“In his five to six months here he’s become to be very loved by his cohorts, coworkers and he was doing a great job,” Smith said.

Smith said he has spoken to the family of the fallen deputy. The deputy leaves behind three children ages 8, 5 and 4, as well as a wife.

Daniel Nyenze Nyabuto, 21 of Grand Prairie, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and intoxication assault but Smith said there are plans to upgrade those charges to intoxication manslaughter.

“A DWI will kill someone as quick as a gun will,” Smith said. “We are strict on DWIs in Smith County, DPS is, all the local law enforcement are and this is the reason.”

Nyabuto has been transferred from the Smith County Jail to Gregg County and his bond has been set at $750,000.

Funeral arrangements for the deputy have not been set, and the body was sent to Dallas Friday morning for autopsy. The sheriff said the family will receive a check from the department as they cope with the loss.

The Smith County Courthouse has lowered its flag to half staff in honor of the deputy.

“I am deeply saddened by the sudden and tragic death of a Smith County Sheriff’s Deputy, who died while in the line of duty protecting our citizens,” Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said. “I cannot express how deep my sympathy is for the family, and for the law enforcement community who mourn his passing most deeply. We issue fervent prayers of comfort during this time, and stand ready to do all possible for the family and for the Sheriff’s Office.”

Below is a video shared by Wills Point Police Department who witnessed the escort of the fallen deputy.