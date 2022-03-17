SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office has identified the alleged shooter who injured two people at a dental office in Smith County on Wednesday.

Steven Alexander Smith, 40, of Tyler, was a patient at the clinic. He was later arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and capital murder of multiple persons. His bonds total $3 million.

The sheriff’s office received a call around 2:45 p.m. about a shooting at Affordable Dentures on 3081 Highway 31 East near Tyler.

When deputies arrived they saw two men had gunshot wounds. According to an investigation, Smith got angry at clinic staff and went to his pickup truck. He later came back to the lobby area of the clinic, took out a handgun, and shot two doctors inside, said the sheriff’s office.

“[He] went out and retrieved medium caliber pistol from his vehicle, returned inside and started shooting. Both of the victims were on the floor just inside the entry door,” said Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith.

He later fled and headed west on Highway 31 toward Tyler. A witness told authorities the vehicle’s description and plate number. Some minutes later a deputy saw the suspect pulling into the driveway of his residence in South Tyler.

Smith went into his residence and deputies and Tyler Police Department officers established a perimeter around the house.

Smith County SWAT, Tyler PD SWAT and Smith County Negotiators responded to the scene. Several minutes later Smith’s parents came out from the residence. Smith followed after and was arrested.

“The suspect did come out with his hands up and gave up without incident that’s a good thing,” said Andy Erbaugh with the Tyler Police Department.

Both of the victims were taken to a local hospital. One victim is in very critical condition with life-threatening injuries. The other victim went into emergency surgery.

This continues to be an active investigation. The names of the victims are being withheld pending the notification of family members. More information will be released as it becomes available and is suitable for dissemination, said the sheriff’s office.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were injured at Affordable Dentures & Implants in Smith County after a shooting.

According to Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith, the suspect reportedly got into an argument inside the clinic, went out to his car and brought back a “medium-caliber pistol.” Smith said he then fired several shots and two people were injured.

One person is in critical condition and the other is in fair condition, according to Smith.

Smith County officials reported that one person is in custody related to the shooting, and his identity will likely be released later today. They believe he was a patient at the clinic.

Smith said the shooting was an isolated incident and that the public is not in danger.

This story is developing. KETK will keep you updated as more information comes out.