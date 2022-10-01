AMARILLO and LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University’s School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo recently announced the addition of Smriti Shringi as an assistant professor of microbiology.

According to a press release and the Texas Tech Today website, Shringi brings more than 15 years of academic and industry experience to assist in the school’s research and graduate training program by focusing on the development of diagnostics and surveillance tools and vaccines.

“In this position I hope to learn about the challenges faced by local, rural and regional communities engaged in food animal production, veterinary practitioners and wildlife,” Shringi said in a press release and on the Texas Tech Today website. “I want to help find a practical solution to their problems and disseminate the knowledge and skills I have gained over the years to the next generation of veterinarians and aspiring scientists.”

Before joining Texas Tech, Shringi served as a research development scientist for VMRD, Inc., where she developed rapid and high throughput diagnostics for viral infectious diseases of domestic and wild animals. In addition, she served as an assistant research professor at Washington State University.

Shringi will use her skills and knowledge of veterinary science, microbiology, diagnostics and vaccines to teach and engage the next generation of veterinary and graduate students with a one health mindset, Texas Tech said.

She also aims to develop a teaching model to train veterinary and graduate students in hypothesis based research and evidence-based decision-making within the areas of animal infectious diseases and one health.