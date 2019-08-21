Snyder Cemetery clean up on hold, residents allowed to redecorate

SNYDER, Texas — After residents were upset by a surprise clean up at the Snyder Cemetery, the cemetery administration decided to put the clean up on hold.

Without contacting loved ones, the cemetery had been removing decorations from gravestones and throwing them away, according to a report from BigCountryHomepage.com.

According to the Snyder Cemetery Association, the cemetery board met on Monday and decided to to gather all the decorations and have the residents come collect them. Residents would then be allowed to redecorate the grave sites.

