FISHER COUNTY, Texas — Snyder ISD on Sunday evening confirmed the deaths of two students in an automobile accident. The crash happened Saturday morning in Fisher County.

Adam Alaniz, Principal of Snyder High School, wrote in part, “Many of you may have learned that two Snyder students, Zavier Jakob Dominguez, a Senior at Snyder High School, and Armando Carrillo, an 8th grader at Snyder Jr. High School, were killed in an automobile accident…”

“The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a multiple fatality crash in Fisher County, 8 miles west of Roby,” DPS said Saturday, “on US 180 at milepost 381. DPS was notified of the crash at 6:15 a.m.”

DPS said at the time that one person was airlifted to Lubbock for medical treatment.

The following is the full text of the statement from Mr. Alaniz:

With a heavy heart, I have some very difficult news to share. Many of you may have learned that two Snyder students, Zavier Jakob Dominguez, a Senior at Snyder High School, and Armando Carrillo, an 8th grader at Snyder Jr. High School, were killed in an automobile accident early Saturday morning.

Their family and friends will undoubtedly need our support as they grieve during this tragedy. Please remember to keep their siblings, parents, family, and many friends close to your hearts and in your prayers during this difficult time.

Even if you didn’t know Zavier and Armando, we know you might still have some emotional reactions to hearing about this. It is very important to be able to express our feelings, especially our loss and sadness. We want you to know that tomorrow, there will be teachers, counselors, and the Region 14 Crises Response Team available in the library to talk with you. Support is available to Junior High students as well. If you want to talk with somebody, you will be given a pass to go to the library where we have people who will help you through this difficult time.

For additional or immediate support, the crisis text line is also available by texting “home” to 741741. You will be able to text a counselor for free. To speak to someone over the phone, call the West Texas Centers Crisis Help line at 1-800-375-4357 or call 988. We also have a list of counseling and support resources on our website: https://www.snyderisd.net/page/counselors. Please do not hesitate to reach out to the counselors at the high school by calling 325-574-8800 or the Junior High at 325-574-8700.

Sincerely,

Adam Alaniz

Principal

Snyder High School