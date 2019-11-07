Snyder ISD meeting with commissioner in Austin to discuss options for junior high school

SNYDER, Texas– Snyder ISD will meet with a commissioner in Austin on Thursday to discuss the closure of Snyder Junior High.

On Wednesday, Snyder ISD acknowledged in a statement that they received enough petitions required to close the campus and were eager to discuss options with the commissioner in Austin.

Below is the statement that was posted on Snyder ISD’s Facebook page Wednesday:

Dr. Bland, along with Board of Trustees President, Ralph Ramon, and Board of Trustees Vice President, Brad Hinton will be in Austin tomorrow, November 7th, to meet with Commissioner Morath. We received a letter today, November 6, 2019, from the Commissioner. The letter states his intention to appoint a Board of Managers and a Conservator to the district. The letter also indicates if the superintendent submits to the Commissioner a petition that the superintendent has certified as a valid petition on or before December 2, 2019, and reflects that the parents of a majority of the students enrolled at Snyder Junior High request that the commissioner close the campus or install a board of managers, the commissioner must order the action requested. See Tex. Educ. Code §39A. 112(b). However, if authorized by a majority of the board of trustees in a meeting conducted in compliance with the Texas Open Meetings Act, the board may request that the commissioner take a different action than the action requested in the parent petition. If the board takes such an action, it must provide a written explanation of the basis for the board’s request to the commissioner no later than December 16, 2019. See Tex. Educ. Code §39A. 112(b).

We did receive the required number of petitions to close the campus and are eager to discuss options with the Commissioner tomorrow. To obtain the latest news and updates, please be sure to “like” the Snyder ISD facebook page, visit us online at snyderisd.net, or subscribe to mobile notifications by downloading the “Snyder ISD Tigers App” available for iPhone or Android.

On behalf of Snyder ISD, we want to thank you for your concern, time, and input in recent weeks. While our district is facing significant changes in the upcoming school year, we believe in Snyder ISD, and we are confident that by working together, we can embrace this opportunity to transform our district to best meet the needs of all of our students.