Snyder Police investigate Friday afternoon shooting that left 2 injured

SNYDER, Texas — The Snyder Police Department was investigating a shooting Friday afternoon that left two people injured.

The incident occurred around 2:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of Avenue E, according to social media post by SPD.

Officers were dispatched in response to a shooting and discovered a 41-year-old male and a 19-year-old female both with gunshot wounds.

SPD said a 21-year-old male was identified and arrested during the course of the investigation. He will be charged with aggravated assault.

Police did not provide any additional details.

This is a developing story and will be updated when we receive new information.

