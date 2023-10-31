ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- 19-Year-Old Allie Murphy of Snyder was named top performer at The Texan Barrel Race, a new rodeo event that debuted at the Abilene-Taylor County Expo Center October 16th 2023. Her final run clocking in at 14.410 seconds and securing her the $100,000 top prize. She says with so many talented riders and even a few from the national circuits, getting the win took her by surprise.

“I still don’t know how to feel about it it’s just so crazy and exciting…Smooth consistent runs was my main goal for the weekend and winning just wasn’t in the plan,” Murphy told KTAB/KRBC.

This kind of money is usually reserved for the higher tiers of rodeo competition. Competitors having to earn their way into events that pay out such a hefty sum. But organizers of The Texan say they’re trying to set a new bar for the industry. Murphy saying her last big win was around $7,000 – a far cry from her unprecedented win at The Texan.

“The Texan, this money is life changing…We could possibly be able to look into getting her a house…a down payment for that or getting her started in life,” said Murphy’s mother Leslie Murphy.

Mother Leslie says it was an experience like no other to see her daughter competing on the level with National regulars and amateurs alike. Murphy saying it was an honor just to compete, and chalking her win up to the fact that she refused to let the pressure get to her.

“Don’t focus so much on the win…I try to keep a one track mind with myself and my horse, and that’s all that matters in the moment,” Murphy said.

But it’s not like she just stumbled in off the street. Murphy has been working at her craft most all her life. Her mother and father training her up from a young age.

“My mom rodeoed a lot, and that’s just how I kinda got into it,” said Murphy.

She is currently attending school at South Plains College in Levelland Texas for a degree in Animal Sciences. She says she would like to go into animal or equine therapy., and she plans to compete in rodeo competitions for as long as she is able.

“I hope so. I hope that I can be somewhere in the top at the pro shows. That would be really exciting,” said Murphy.

And while she says she’s not quite sure how to spend that much money, she’s not going to let it fritter away. A portion of that prize money is already set aside for future rodeo entry fees and continuing her college education.