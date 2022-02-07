AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Texas Army National Guard soldier assigned to Operation Lone Star (OLS) died Monday, according to the Texas Military Department.

TMD said the soldier, who is not being named yet, was hurt in Brackettville, Texas, which is 30 minutes east of Del Rio, then airlifted to a San Antonio hospital. The death was not related to the OLS mission, and the cause is under investigation.

“We are deeply saddened by this loss,” said Maj. Gen. Tracy Norris, Adjutant General for TMD, in a statement. “We are focused on supporting the Soldier’s family and are providing all available resources.”

The soldier’s identity will be released at least 24 hours after the next of kin is notified, TMD said. More details are forthcoming, the department continued.

Gov. Greg Abbott also released a statement Monday, saying the Texas Rangers are looking into what happened, and TMD is working to make sure loss of life in this way doesn’t happen again.

“Our hearts are heavy at the news of the tragic death of a Texas Guardsman stationed at the border as part of Operation Lone Star,” Abbott said. “We grieve for the soldier who died and lift their family and loved ones up in prayer.”

Abbott said the Texas National Guard plays an important role in keeping communities safe, and they’re grateful for their courage and commitment.