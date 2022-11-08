Bell County, Tx (FOX44) – Bell County officials were seeking information from the Texas Secretary of State’s Office about getting extended voting time after a few sites had difficulties getting started Tuesday morning.

Bell County spokesman James Stafford said that some sites had issues with their machine check ins believed related to this weekend’s time change.

That resulted in eight sites experiencing some delays.

Elections staff and representatives from the county’s Technology Services department were deployed to all eight locations that have found this issue and as of shortly before 9 a.m. all sites were up and running.

The eight locations known to have this problem were:

#1 located in Belton Nazarene Church,

#18 located in St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church in Harker Heights,

#26 located in the Temple College Pavilion,

#30 located in First Baptist Church of Moffat,

#31 located in First Baptist Church of Rogers,

#33 located in Boy’s Ranch in Ivy Gap,

#36 located in the Triple 7 Fire Station in Killeen, and

#38 located in the West Bell Water Supply Office in Killeen.