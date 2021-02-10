Some San Angelo residents can again use water as odor probed

SAN ANGELO, Texas (AP) — Some residents in a West Texas city could once again drink and use their tap water on Tuesday as officials continued to investigate what led to reports of water smelling like mothballs in one neighborhood.

Officials in San Angelo, a city of about 100,000 located 225 miles southwest of Fort Worth, said they still don’t know what had contaminated the water but expect test results back on Wednesday. Officials said Tuesday the apparent contamination was limited to the lower portion of the two pressure planes used to distribute water.