CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M— On October 25, the 27th Special Operations Wing collaborated with Cannon AFB Exchange and Something Different Grill to host a ribbon cutting ceremony.

According to a press release, the ceremony celebrated the grand opening of the franchise’s eighth restaurant and welcomed them to Cannon.

The owners, Leonard and Christy Vandenburg, as well as Colonel Brent Greer, Deputy Wing Commander; Mr. Richard Masters, Director of Staff; and Ms. Joanne Bedford, General Manager for the Exchange and other senior Cannon leadership were all in attendance, said the release.

“We truly appreciate all the efforts that the base Exchange has put into this as well as the Mission Support Group…” Col. Greer said.

The partnership with Something Different Grill will offer Airmen and those who have base access a variety of new and healthier food options. This will allow the restaurant to “expand their customer demographic to those that not only want something different to eat, but to people that have never heard of Something Different Grill.”

The release stated that owners Leonard and Christy had tried to establish a partnership with Cannon for close to 18 years.

Something Different Grill at Cannon has officially opened and will serve customers Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday it will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.