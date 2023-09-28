COCHRAN COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Tribune reported on Thursday commissioners in Cochran County gave their unanimous vote to enact policy that outlaws travel on its local roads to seek an abortion.

The five-member panel in Cochran County agreed with Mark Lee Dickson, founder of the “sanctuary cities” initiative, who said the ordinance was needed to finish the work stated in the state’s near-total ban, according to the Texas Tribune.

“This ordinance would close some of the loopholes that exist in this fight,” Dickson said. “It’s saying the roads, and the airport, could not be used for abortion trafficking into New Mexico.”

According to data from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, the number of Texans seeking an abortion out of state almost tripled in 2022.

The new travel ban in Cochran County would impose penalties on people using the county’s roads to knowingly transport someone seeking an abortion, but specifies that under no circumstances should the mother in the scenario be subject to prosecution or penalty.

The Texas Tribune contributed to this article.