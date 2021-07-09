South Texas man convicted of smuggling meth inside tacos

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — One man will spend more than seven years in prison after being convicted of concealing meth inside of tacos.

According to a release, Nicolas Castro Jr., 31, attempted to enter the United States at the Gateway to the Americas Bridge in Laredo on September 8, 2020.

When authorities inspected Castro’s belongings, they located a plastic bag with tacos and chips that Castro claimed was his lunch.

Upon inspection, law enforcement officials found meth in the tacos within the bag.

Castro admitted to authorities that the tacos contained a kilogram of meth and that he was going to be paid $1,500 to transport the drugs to Austin.

On Friday, Castro was sentenced to 87 months in federal prison. At this time he is in custody awaiting transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.