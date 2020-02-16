South Texas shrine to Don Pedrito Jaramillo is vandalized

FALFURRIAS, Texas (AP) — Authorities are searching for vandals who damaged a south Texas shrine to faith healer Don Pedrito Jaramillo.

Brooks County Sheriff Urbino “Benny” Martinez says the damage to the shrine to Don Pedrito Jaramillo in Falfurrias was reported Friday.

Jaramillo was known as “the healer of Los Olmos,” for using natural remedies to heal the sick.

He settled in the area in the early 1880s and died in 1907.

The shrine began at his burial site and received a Texas Historical Marker in 1971.

Falfurrias City Administrator Melissa Landin said damage to crosses and statues of Jaramillo may be irreparable.

