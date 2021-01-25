Southwest bans emotional support animals on flights

DALLAS — Southwest Airlines announced Monday that, starting March 1, emotional support animals would no longer be allowed on Southwest flights.
The airline said only trained service dogs would be accepted, according to a release.
The move comes after the U.S. Department of Transportation updated their policies to allow airlines to ban any animal other than dogs formally trained to help people with physical or psychological disabilities.
Other companies such as United Airlines and American Airlines have also announced similar bans after the DOT announced the policy changes.
Southwest said customers without trained service dogs can still bring their cats and dogs onto flights with their existing pets program, for a charge.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.